(CNBC) For the most part, Bill Gates is optimistic about 2022. But the billionaire Microsoft co-founder still has a few concerns heading into the coming year. In Gates’ recently published end-of-year blog post, titled “Reasons for optimism after a difficult year,” he made multiple rosy prognostications — from the Covid pandemic potentially ending to the oncoming rise of the metaverse.
What Bill Gates is ‘most worried about heading into 2022’
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.