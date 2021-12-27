Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

What Bill Gates is ‘most worried about heading into 2022’

December 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For the most part, Bill Gates is optimistic about 2022. But the billionaire Microsoft co-founder still has a few concerns heading into the coming year. In Gates’ recently published end-of-year blog post, titled “Reasons for optimism after a difficult year,” he made multiple rosy prognostications — from the Covid pandemic potentially ending to the oncoming rise of the metaverse.

To read this article:

