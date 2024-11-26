Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Zoom surpasses expectations and calls for another quarter of single-digit growth

November 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Zoom’s revenue grew about 4% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, according to a statement. Zoom has increased revenue in the single digits for two and a half years, a sharp departure from 2020 and 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic led the business. Net income, at $207.1 million, or 66 cents per share, was up from $141.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

