(CNBC) Trump’s choice of hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary has calmed investors’ nerves about the future of the U.S. economy. Bessent, the founder of Key Square Group, is expected to back the incoming president’s economic goals including gradual tariffs and pro-business policies. However, as an old Wall Street hand and a fiscal conservative, investors believe Bessent will prioritize stability in the U.S. economy and markets.

