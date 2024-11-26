Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. stock and bond markets love Trump’s pick of Bessent for Treasury — here’s why

November 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock market futures rose and Treasury yields tumbled early Monday following the announcement late Friday that Trump would pick Scott Bessent, a familiar Wall Street figure, to take on his administration’s most important economic role. The move sent a message that Trump wants someone with strong market credentials as well as a similar philosophy for the role. “This pick should please markets given Bessent’s in-depth understanding of financial markets and the economy – in particular the bond market.

