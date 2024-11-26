Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Video platform Rumble plans to buy up to $20 million in bitcoin in new treasury strategy

November 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Rumble, a video platform aimed at conservatives, said Monday evening that it will begin allocating a portion of its excess cash reserves to bitcoin and making purchases of up to $20 million in the cryptocurrency. Shares rose nearly 4% in extended trading. “We believe that the world is still in the early stages of the adoption of bitcoin,” Rumble chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said in a statement Monday.

