(CNBC) Tron blockchain founder Justin Sun has invested $30 million into Donald Trump’s crypto project, World Liberty Financial, he announced Monday. “We are thrilled to invest $30 million in World Liberty Financial @worldlibertyfi as its largest investor,” Sun wrote in a post on X. Sun recently made national headlines when he spent $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction for a banana duct-taped to a wall.
Banana auction billionaire’s $30 million investment in Trump’s crypto token highlights new ways to enrich president-elect
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.