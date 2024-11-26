Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico

November 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President-elect Donald Trump plans to raise tariffs by an additional 10% on all Chinese goods coming into the U.S., according to a post on his social media platform Truth Social. The post immediately followed one in which Trump said his first of “many” executive orders on Jan. 20 would impose tariffs of 25% on all products from Mexico and Canada. Such a move would end a regional free trade agreement.

