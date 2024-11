(CNBC) Bitcoin was trading just shy of $90,000 Monday night after breaching $80,000 just a day earlier. The flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 12% at $89,100, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier Monday, it rose as high as $89,623.00. Its price is expected by many investors to continue making fresh records on its way up to $100,000 later this year.

