Tesla shares pop 9% as postelection rally continues

November 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla shares closed up nearly 9% on Monday, continuing to ride a postelection rally as President-elect Donald Trump, closely allied with CEO Elon Musk, begins to set up his presidential cabinet. Analysts at Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on the stock, joining earlier sunny outlooks reacting to Tuesday’s results. Tesla recently reclaimed its $1 trillion market cap after surging nearly 30% last week.

