FTX sues crypto exchange Binance and its former CEO Zhao for $1.8 billion

November 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The estate of collapsed crypto exchange FTX has filed a suit against Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao in an effort to wrest back at least $1.76 billion, citing a “fraudulent” share deal. FTX cites a 2021 transaction in which Binance, Zhao and others exited their investment in FTX, selling a 20% stake in the platform and a 18.4% stake in its U.S.-based entity West Realm Shires back to the company.

