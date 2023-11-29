(CNBC) Several investors mourned the passing of famed investor Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, on Tuesday. Known for his quick wit and his role in the firm’s success, Munger’s legacy reverberated throughout the investing world. “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Buffett said in a press release,

