(CNBC) Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told employees Tuesday during an internal town hall that he is looking forward to “building again” after spending 2023 mending parts of the business that “needed attention.” “I feel that we’ve just emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again, and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing,” said Iger.
Disney CEO Bob Iger tells employees he wants to start building again during town hall
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.