Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney CEO Bob Iger tells employees he wants to start building again during town hall

November 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told employees Tuesday during an internal town hall that he is looking forward to “building again” after spending 2023 mending parts of the business that “needed attention.” “I feel that we’ve just emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again, and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing,” said Iger.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch higher on Tuesday night: Live updates
  2. Charlie Munger, investing genius and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, dies at age 99
  3. The investing world reacts to death of Berkshire legend Charlie Munger
  4. Disney CEO Bob Iger tells employees he wants to start building again during town hall
  5. Bank of America fined $12 million for mortgage disclosure violations by federal watchdog

Search


Categories