Charlie Munger, investing genius and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, dies at age 99

November 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire Charlie Munger, the investing sage who made a fortune even before he became Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, has died at age 99. Munger died Tuesday, according to a press release from Berkshire Hathaway. The conglomerate said it was advised by members of Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital.

