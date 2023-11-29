(CNBC) Stock futures ticked up on Tuesday night, as investors held out hope that the Federal Reserve is done raising benchmark interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 34 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added about 0.1% In after-hours action, shares of Las Vegas Sands slipped more than 4% after the company announced that Miriam Adelson – the casino operator’s largest shareholder – would sell $2 billion in shares.

To read this article: