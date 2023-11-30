Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock trading platform Robinhood to launch in UK after two failed attempts

November 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Online investments app Robinhood said Thursday that it’s set to launch its platform in the U.K. in early 2024, marking the company’s third attempt at cracking international expansion. Features include the ability to choose from 6,000 U.S. stocks and 24-hour trading five days a week. Robinhood currently offers 24-hour trading in the U.S., allowing trades to happen outside 9:30 a.m. ET and after 4 p.m. ET.

