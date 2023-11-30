Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday night as all three major stock indexes prepared to wrap a winning November. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 87 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.07% and 0.16%, respectively. The biggest gainers in Wednesday’s extended trading session included Salesforce and Snowflake, rising on the back of better-than-expected earnings.

