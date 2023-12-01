Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

3iQ launches crypto hedge fund platform

December 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) 3iQ Digital Assets (US), subsidiary of 3iQ Corp., one of the world’s leading digital asset managers, today announces a significant advancement in the digital asset management space. The company has launched the industry’s first comprehensive suite of crypto hedge fund managed accounts through the 3iQ Managed Account Platform (QMAP). The platform will launch with $50 million of capital from 3iQ and institutional investors.

