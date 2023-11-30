Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk claims advertisers are trying to ‘blackmail’ him, says ‘Go f— yourself’

November 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Speaking at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, Elon Musk, the owner of social media site X (formerly Twitter), scoffed at advertisers leaving the platform because of antisemitic posts he amplified there. “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f—yourself. Go. F—. Yourself. Is that clear?” Musk singled out Disney CEO Bob Iger in the audience, saying “Hi Bob!”

