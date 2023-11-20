Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman returns to headquarters for talks following his abrupt ouster

November 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, arrived as a guest Sunday at the headquarters of the company he founded. Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer, also posted a photo of Sam with the badge. Altman’s appearance at OpenAI HQ followed news that the company’s investors were pushing to reinstate him as CEO one day after he was ousted by the board.

