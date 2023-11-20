Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt resigns from GM-owned robotaxi unit

November 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt has resigned from his role at the autonomous vehicle venture owned by General Motors. Mo Elshenawy, who previously served as executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will now serve as president and CTO for Cruise. Vogt confirmed his resignation Sunday night in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He did not give a reason for the resignation.

