November 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. equity futures opened little changed on Sunday evening, heading into the shortened Thanksgiving holiday week with all of the major averages coming off of their third straight winning performance. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were down by about 3 points, or nearly 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were lower by 34 points, or 0.2%.

