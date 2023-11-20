Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI is hiring former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to run company two days after ousting Sam Altman

November 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI is bringing in former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to run the artificial intelligence company, two days after the sudden ouster of Sam Altman. The hiring of Shear is the latest turn in a chaotic weekend at one of the most high-profile startups on the planet. The post said that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

