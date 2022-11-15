(CNBC) Stock futures were higher Tuesday morning after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.46% and 0.71%, respectively.

