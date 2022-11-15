Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Washington lobbyists sever ties with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after crypto exchange implodes

November 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his allies are losing advocates in Washington, as the company hits rock bottom. Lobbyists who worked for FTX and Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit partially funded by Bankman-Fried and run by his brother, Gabe Bankman-Fried, told CNBC that they have severed ties with the cryptocurrency exchange after its collapse. FTX announced Friday that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that Bankman-Fried was stepping down as CEO.

