Crypto.com CEO downplays FTX contagion fears, says he’ll prove naysayers wrong as withdrawals rise

November 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The boss of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com took to YouTube Monday to reassure users of his platform after the stunning collapse of rival firm FTX sparked fears of a market contagion. In an “AMA” (ask me anything) on YouTube, the platform’s CEO Kris Marszalek said that his company had a “tremendously strong balance sheet” and that it wasn’t engaged in the kinds of practices that led to the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX last week.

