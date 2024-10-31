Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ray Dalio concerned about America postelection: ‘Both candidates worry me’

October 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)A postelection America worries U.S. billionaire Ray Dalio, who called for reforms numerous times amid a political landscape rife with what he views as irreconcilable differences between both Democratic and Republican parties. “This left, right and fighting each other is a problem as it becomes more of the extremes. I think there needs to be a bringing of Americans together, that middle of that, and making great reforms.

