(CNBC)A postelection America worries U.S. billionaire Ray Dalio, who called for reforms numerous times amid a political landscape rife with what he views as irreconcilable differences between both Democratic and Republican parties. “This left, right and fighting each other is a problem as it becomes more of the extremes. I think there needs to be a bringing of Americans together, that middle of that, and making great reforms.

To read this article: