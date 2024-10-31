(CNBC) Microsoft reported an earnings and revenue beat for the fiscal first quarter on Wednesday, but the stock slid 4% in extended trading after the company’s forecast called for slower growth than expected.Revenue increased 16% year over year in the quarter, which ended Sept. 30, according to a statement. Net income rose 11% to $24.67 billion from $22.29 billion in the year-ago quarter.

