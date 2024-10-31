Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta misses on user growth, warns of 2025 jump in AI spending

October 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Meta reported weaker-than-expected user numbers and warned of a significant acceleration in its infrastructure expenses in 2025 in its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The company’s stock price was down slightly in after-hours trading.Sales in the third quarter jumped 19% year over year while net income grew 35% to $15.7 billion from $11.6 billion a year earlier. That represents Meta’s lowest year-over-year growth for net income since the second quarter of 2023.

