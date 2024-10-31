Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase shares fall as muted crypto trading leads to a third-quarter miss

October 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Coinbase Wednesday reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, weighed down by muted trading in the cryptocurrency market. While trading is likely to be more lively in the fourth quarter, an October drop in the price of ether could offset current quarter growth in subscription and services, the company said. The stock was last lower by 4% in extended trading. Earlier it fell as much as 7%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures slip after Microsoft reports; traders brace for key inflation data:
  2. Meta misses on user growth, warns of 2025 jump in AI spending
  3. Microsoft dips on weak guidance after beating on earnings
  4. Ray Dalio concerned about America postelection: ‘Both candidates worry me’
  5. Coinbase shares fall as muted crypto trading leads to a third-quarter miss

Search


Categories