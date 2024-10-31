(CNBC) Coinbase Wednesday reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, weighed down by muted trading in the cryptocurrency market. While trading is likely to be more lively in the fourth quarter, an October drop in the price of ether could offset current quarter growth in subscription and services, the company said. The stock was last lower by 4% in extended trading. Earlier it fell as much as 7%.
Coinbase shares fall as muted crypto trading leads to a third-quarter miss
