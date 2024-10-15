(CNBC) Nvidia shares closed at a record on Monday as Wall Street gears up for earnings season and updates from all of the chipmaker’s top customers on their planned spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The stock climbed 2.4% to close at $138.07, topping its prior high of $135.58 on June 18. The shares are now up almost 180% for the year and have soared more than nine-fold since the beginning of 2023.

