Fed Governor Waller sees need for ‘more caution’ ahead when lowering interest rates

October 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday signaled that future interest rate cuts will be less aggressive than the big move in September as he expressed concern that the economy could still be running at a hotter-than-desired pace. Citing recent reports on employment, inflation, gross domestic product and income, the policymaker indicated that “the data is signaling that the economy may not be slowing as much as desired.”

