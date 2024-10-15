(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway continued to increase its stake in SiriusXM, now owning 32% of the New York-based satellite radio company. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate purchased roughly 3.6 million shares for about $87 million in separate transactions Wednesday through Friday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway hikes its SiriusXM stake to 32% after Liberty deal
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.