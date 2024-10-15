Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway hikes its SiriusXM stake to 32% after Liberty deal

October 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway continued to increase its stake in SiriusXM, now owning 32% of the New York-based satellite radio company. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate purchased roughly 3.6 million shares for about $87 million in separate transactions Wednesday through Friday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday.

