(CNBC) Asian chip stocks rose on Tuesday after Nvidia closed at a record high overnight as the chip company continues to ride the massive artificial intelligence wave. Stocks tied to Nvidia suppliers as well as other chip companies advanced as the bullish investor sentiment spilled over. Shares of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, which manufacturers high bandwidth memory chips for AI applications, for Nvidia surged 2.5%.
Asian semiconductor stocks rise after shares of AI chip darling Nvidia hit a record high
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.