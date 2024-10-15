Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures are little changed after index closes above 43,000 for the first time: Live updates

October 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are near flat Monday night after the blue-chip index closed at a record. Futures tied to the 30-stock average added 55 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded near their flatlines. Those moves come after a winning day on Wall Street that propelled the S&P 500 and Dow to new intraday highs and record closes.

