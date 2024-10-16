Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bank of America tops estimates on better-than-expected trading revenue

October 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The bank said Tuesday that net income fell 12% from a year earlier to $6.9 billion, or 81 cents a share, on higher provisions for loan losses and rising expenses. Revenue rose less than 1% to $25.49 billion as gains in trading revenue, asset management and investment banking fees offset a decline in net interest income. Shares of the bank ended the session up less than 1%.

