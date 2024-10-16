(CNBC) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s international arm on Wednesday launched an updated version of its artificial intelligence-powered translation tool that, it says, is better than products offered by Google, DeepL and ChatGPT. That’s based on an assessment of Alibaba International’s new model, Marco MT, by translation benchmark framework Flores, the Chinese company said.
Alibaba’s international arm says its new AI translation tool beats Google and ChatGPT
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.