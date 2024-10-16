Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alibaba’s international arm says its new AI translation tool beats Google and ChatGPT

October 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s international arm on Wednesday launched an updated version of its artificial intelligence-powered translation tool that, it says, is better than products offered by Google, DeepL and ChatGPT. That’s based on an assessment of Alibaba International’s new model, Marco MT, by translation benchmark framework Flores, the Chinese company said.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 slips from record highs: Live updates
  2. Elliott calls for special shareholder meeting after nominating eight new Southwest directors
  3. UBS hedge fund sees merger-arb trade opportunity despite regulatory headwinds
  4. Goldman Sachs beats on profit and revenue as stock trading and investment banking boost results
  5. ASML share plunge wipes over $50 billion off Dutch chip giant’s value

Search


Categories