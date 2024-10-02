(CNBC) Increases in sales of electric vehicles and small crossovers helped General Motors report slightly better-than-expected sales during the third quarter. The Detroit automaker reported a 2.2% drop in third-quarter sales compared with a year earlier, slipping to 659,601 vehicles sold. Auto industry forecasters such as Cox Automotive and Edmunds had expected GM’s sales to be down by more than 3% during that time.

