GM reports 2.2% decrease in third-quarter sales, but EVs make gains

October 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Increases in sales of electric vehicles and small crossovers helped General Motors report slightly better-than-expected sales during the third quarter. The Detroit automaker reported a 2.2% drop in third-quarter sales compared with a year earlier, slipping to 659,601 vehicles sold. Auto industry forecasters such as Cox Automotive and Edmunds had expected GM’s sales to be down by more than 3% during that time.

