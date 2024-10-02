Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip following rocky start to October: Live updates

October 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures slid in overnight trading following a sour start to October and the final quarter of 2024. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 96 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked lower by about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. In after-hours action, Nike slid more than 5% after the sneaker giant pulled its full-year guidance ahead of its CEO change.

