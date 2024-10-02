Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin tumbles back to the $60,000 level as tensions in the Middle East heighten

October 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies slid on Tuesday night, with bitcoin dropping back to the $60,000 level after a shaky start to what is usually one of its strongest months. The flagship crypto was last off by nearly 4% at $60,972.62, according to Coin Metrics. Around 4:45 p.m. Eastern time, bitcoin slid to as low as $60,175. Ether last traded at $2,449.83, down more than 5%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. TD Securities Charged in Spoofing Scheme
  2. Stock futures slip following rocky start to October: Live updates
  3. GM reports 2.2% decrease in third-quarter sales, but EVs make gains
  4. Bitcoin tumbles back to the $60,000 level as tensions in the Middle East heighten
  5. Tesla set to report Q3 deliveries ahead of robotaxi event

Search


Categories