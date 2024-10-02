(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies slid on Tuesday night, with bitcoin dropping back to the $60,000 level after a shaky start to what is usually one of its strongest months. The flagship crypto was last off by nearly 4% at $60,972.62, according to Coin Metrics. Around 4:45 p.m. Eastern time, bitcoin slid to as low as $60,175. Ether last traded at $2,449.83, down more than 5%.

To read this article: