Billionaire Ripple founder has given more than $11.8 million to Harris campaign

October 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Chris Larsen, co-founder and chairman of Ripple, contributed nearly $9.9 million to Future Forward in September, in addition to more than $800,000 to the Harris Victory Fund. Including Larsen’s August contribution of $1 million worth of XRP tokens, the billionaire has given more than $11.8 million to PACs supporting the Harris campaign, making him one of the crypto industry’s largest individual donors this cycle.

