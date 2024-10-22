(CNBC) Chris Larsen, co-founder and chairman of Ripple, contributed nearly $9.9 million to Future Forward in September, in addition to more than $800,000 to the Harris Victory Fund. Including Larsen’s August contribution of $1 million worth of XRP tokens, the billionaire has given more than $11.8 million to PACs supporting the Harris campaign, making him one of the crypto industry’s largest individual donors this cycle.

To read this article: