Lucid CEO says Wall Street misinterpreted $1.75 billion capital raise

October 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors misinterpreted a public offering on Wednesday by Lucid Group that raised roughly $1.75 billion — and led to the stock’s worst daily performance in nearly three years, CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC. Rawlinson said the raise, which included a public offering of nearly 262.5 million shares of its common stock, was a timely, strategic business decision to ensure the electric vehicle company has enough capital for its ongoing operations and growth plans.

