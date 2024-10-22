Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk offers $1 million a day to entice swing state voters to sign petition

October 22, 2024

(CNBC) Elon Musk says that he would randomly award $1 million a day to registered voters who sign a petition for his pro-Trump political action committee in an effort to get his fans in swing states to the polls. Speaking at an America PAC event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk said, “I have a surprise for you,” adding that the prize money is available “every day from now until the election.”

