Wall Street hikes forecasts for anti-obesity drug sales to $100 billion and beyond. A look at the numbers

October 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Most analysts predict the market for new weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro will be enormous, but estimates vary for its exact size depending on who you ask. On Monday, Citi raised its estimate for incretin drug sales to $71 billion by 2035, up from its prior estimate of $55 billion. That viewpoint seems really conservative when placed side by side with predictions such as Guggenheim’s.

