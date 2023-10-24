(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly Monday night as investors focused on the upcoming slate of earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 50 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also each climbed 0.2%. The moves follow a mixed session on Wall Street as investors continued watching the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield.
