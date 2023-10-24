Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bill Ackman covers bet against Treasurys, says ‘too much risk in the world’ to bet against bonds

October 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman revealed Monday he covered his bet against long-term Treasurys, believing that investors may increasingly buy bonds as a safe haven because of growing geopolitical risks, the latest of which being the Israel-Hamas war. “There is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates.”

