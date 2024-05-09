(CNBC) Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline Wednesday evening after the 30-stock index posted its sixth consecutive winning day. Dow futures added 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. In extended trading, Airbnb pulled back more than 8% after weak guidance overshadowed a first-quarter beat on top and bottom lines.
Dow futures are little changed after index posts sixth straight positive day: Live updates
