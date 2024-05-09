Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures are little changed after index posts sixth straight positive day: Live updates

May 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline Wednesday evening after the 30-stock index posted its sixth consecutive winning day. Dow futures added 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. In extended trading, Airbnb pulled back more than 8% after weak guidance overshadowed a first-quarter beat on top and bottom lines.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index posts sixth straight positive day: Live updates
  2. Megacap tech may be the ultimate ‘quality’ play in an uncertain economy, The ETF Store president suggests
  3. FTX says most customers of the bankrupt crypto exchange will get all their money back
  4. Robinhood climbs after reporting record earnings for first quarter
  5. Macro strategies lead April hedge fund gains

Search


Categories