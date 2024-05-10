Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump Media investor convicted of insider trading ahead of merger

May 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A federal jury in New York on Thursday convicted an investor of insider trading in the stock of a shell company ahead of its announcement in October 2021 that it would merge with Trump Media. The investor, Bruce Garelick, had been on the board of directors of the publicly traded company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., at the time he was accused of sharing and exploiting non–public information with others about its plans to merge with then-privately held Trump Media, the owner of the Truth Social app.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after Dow notches seven-day win streak: Live updates
  2. Bridgewater boss says firm has been ‘rewired’
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co to disengage with Segantii
  4. Hedge funds plan strategic investment in response to geopolitical and economic challenges
  5. Tesla accused by NLRB of creating policies to chill workers’ unionizing efforts in Buffalo

Search


Categories