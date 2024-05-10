(CNBC) Tesla is being accused of taking steps to keep employees in Buffalo, New York, from unionizing, according to a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board. Earlier this week, the NLRB’s regional director for Buffalo, filed a complaint. In it, she said Tesla “promulgated and maintained,” an acceptable use policy for workplace technology in 2023 that was meant to “discourage its employees from forming, joining, or assisting the Union.

To read this article: