Tesla accused by NLRB of creating policies to chill workers’ unionizing efforts in Buffalo

May 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla is being accused of taking steps to keep employees in Buffalo, New York, from unionizing, according to a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board. Earlier this week, the NLRB’s regional director for Buffalo, filed a complaint. In it, she said Tesla “promulgated and maintained,” an acceptable use policy for workplace technology in 2023 that was meant to “discourage its employees from forming, joining, or assisting the Union.

