(CNBC) While conventional wisdom suggests high rates should punish the group, investors still favor the earnings growth offered by megacap tech stocks, according to The ETF Store President Nate Geraci. “Investors are viewing megacap tech as a quality play, Technology is currently the largest sector in the S&P 500 per FactSet, comprising nearly 30% of the index.
Megacap tech may be the ultimate ‘quality’ play in an uncertain economy, The ETF Store president suggests
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.