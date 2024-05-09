Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Megacap tech may be the ultimate ‘quality’ play in an uncertain economy, The ETF Store president suggests

May 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) While conventional wisdom suggests high rates should punish the group, investors still favor the earnings growth offered by megacap tech stocks, according to The ETF Store President Nate Geraci. “Investors are viewing megacap tech as a quality play, Technology is currently the largest sector in the S&P 500 per FactSet, comprising nearly 30% of the index.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index posts sixth straight positive day: Live updates
  2. Megacap tech may be the ultimate ‘quality’ play in an uncertain economy, The ETF Store president suggests
  3. FTX says most customers of the bankrupt crypto exchange will get all their money back
  4. Robinhood climbs after reporting record earnings for first quarter
  5. Macro strategies lead April hedge fund gains

Search


Categories