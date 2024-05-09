(CNBC) Shares of Robinhood rose in extended trading Wednesday afternoon after the retail brokerage announced stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. Robinhood reported net income of $157 million, or 18 cents per share, for the first quarter. That is a positive swing from the same period last year, when the company had a net loss of $511 million, or 57 cents per share.

To read this article: